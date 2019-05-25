Huawei now barred from using SD and microSD cards News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Huawei has also been banned from selling phones in the US.

Huawei's ongoing issues with the US government are far from over, as the company has now been barred from being a member of the SD Association (SDA), the group that standardizes SD and microSD cards.

This change also means that Huawei will no longer be able to offer memory card support on its devices using official SDA branding. The SD Association confirmed to Engadget that Huawei was dropped from the trade group after the US Department of Commerce gave orders to stop the use of Huawei products.

Huawei told Android Authority that for now, the users will be able to use SD and microSD cards with its products. However, the company isn't sure how the new move will affect its future devices. Huawei has already planned its move away from the format in favor of its in-house "Nano Memory Cards."

Google has suspended Android support for all the smartphones from the company, and Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD have also cut off supplies for the Chinese telecommunication giant.

Apart from supplying communications equipment, Huawei is also a renowned smartphone maker with the US being one of its major markets. If the company is forced to shut its operation in the US, there's a possibility that Google will cut ties with the firm which also means no Android for Huawei smartphones.

Huawei already confirmed that its own operating system is in the works. The company started working on the OS back in 2012 after the US banned ZTE from using American products and services.