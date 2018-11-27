ENGLISH

Huawei to replace the notch with a pinhole cutout with its new smartphone

Huawei might win the race of eliminating the notch with its latest smartphone.

    It seems Chinese smartphone maker Huawei isn't done launching new devices in 2018. The company has released a new poster that is slated in December. There's no word on the branding of the phone but the image posted on the company's official Weibo account hints that the smartphone will sport a bezel-less screen sans the notch. 

    Huawei to replace the notch with a pinhole cutout with its new phone

     

    What's more interesting is that the device will replace the notch with a pinhole-style cutout to accommodate the front-facing shooter. Samsung is also said to be experimenting a similar kind of design for its Galaxy S10, and a new leak suggests that the pinhole cutout will also be seen on the Galaxy A8s smartphone.

    Samsung calls the display type "Infinity O," although there's no certainty that the company will use such a display. The teaser image shared by Huawei shows a beam of light coming from the top left corner of the screen to indicate the presence of a pinhole. Since there's no promotion of the device on the company's international pages, this could be exclusive to the Chinese market, at least for the initial few months.

    The device has already made few appearances in few of the leaks and half-baked reports. According to ITHome, the phone will come under Huawei's Nova series, which has been exclusive to China and few other regions. The device is said to be named Nova 4 and will be targeted towards the youth. It's unusual for Huawei to unveil new technology on the Nova series.

    Besides, Huawei is also considering new names for its foldable smartphone. The company could name it Mate F, Mate Flex, Mate Flexi, or the Mate Fold. Huawei has recently trademarked all the names in several jurisdictions. Bringing the device under the Mate series also means the device will have top-of-the-line features. It will likely be powered by the latest Kirin 980 chipset from the company's subsidiary HiSilicon.

    Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
