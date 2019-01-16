Huawei rolls-out Android Pie-Based EMUI 9 for P20 Pro and Nova3

Huawei has announced the roll out the latest custom OS - EMUI 9.0 on Huawei P20 Pro and Nova3. Introducing all the new Android 9 Pie features including full-screen gestures and a new UI, the company will bring the update to the phones as an over the air (OTA) firmware update.

Huawei's EMUI 9.0 brings performance that is 12.9 percent faster than its predecessor and the ability to launch apps at a quicker rate, EMUI 9.0 delivers unparalleled capabilities such as consolidated menus, unified design language, New gesture-based navigation, GPU Turbo 2.0 and Powerful on device AI for enriched user experience.

The Huawei India R&D team has worked on customizing the latest operating system for Indian consumers; supporting up to 22 Indian languages, customized Indian calendar, deep integration of apps like Paytm to provide greater convenience to the consumer while making payments.

The EMUI 9.0 update also brings features like GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Digital Balance dashboard, navigation gestures, multiple backup options, one-handed controls, and improved Huawei Share features.

The company has started to roll out the final update to HUAWEI Nova3 and Huawei P20 Pro devices, and users will start getting this update from next week onwards.

Besides, the company also recently launched the 2019 version of its Y9 smartphone for the Indian market. The device is priced at Rs 15,990 and will be available through the e-commerce website Amazon.in.

The company is also bundling free Boat Rockers Sport Bluetooth headphones along worth Rs 2,990 with the device. The smartphone comes with a huge 6.5-inch display with a notch on the top and has dual rear as well as front cameras with AI capabilities.