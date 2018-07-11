Huawei's next flagship name confirmed; will feature Kirin 980 SoC

Huawei's next flagship smartphone will come under the 'Mate 20' moniker. This has been confirmed by a new trademark filing. The company filed numerous trademarks in the European Union, which confirms the name of the upcoming smartphone. The company will be skipping the Mate 11 naming in favor to start a Mate 20 series.

What's more interesting is that the company not only trademarked the Mate 20 but also filed for Mate 30, 40, 50, 60, 70,80, 90 trademarks. This also confirms that Huawei's 2019 flagship will be called the Mate 30, and so on. This also hints that the next P series smartphone could be the P30, instead of P21. The Mate 20 is expected to be announced in October and will pack company's next-gen processor, which is yet to be announced.

The new processor might be called the Kirin 980, which was spotted on AnTuTu a few days ago. The Kirin 980 SoC managed to score 356,918 in a leaked AnTuTu test. The company is expected to launch the new SoC in the coming weeks. As for the specifications of the Mate 20, not much is known about the device as of now.

There's a possibility that the Mate 20 will borrow its design elements from the P20 series, which means it could have a notched display, and narrow bezels. The Mate 20, however, will be bigger in size compared to the P20 devices. The Mate 20 could come with at least 6GB RAM, while it will run Android 8.1 Oreo pre-installed on the device, with company's Emotion UI 8.1 atop.

Besides, the company will soon launch the Nova 3. The company has sent out invites for the event in China on July 18. In addition, the company will also introduce the new TalkBand B5 at the event. Earlier the company already confirmed that the smartphone will come with an AI dual-camera setup.

The Nova 3 was already certified by TENAA with model numbers PAR-TL00 and PAR-AL00. In the listing, it was revealed that the phone will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ with 19:5:9 aspect ratio display and a notch, similar to the Honor Play. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.36GHz Octa-Core SoC, which will likely be Kirin 970 with support for GPU Turbo.