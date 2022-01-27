Huawei Set To Launch P50 Pro And P50 Pocket Outside China; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Megha Rawat

Huawei, the controversial Chinese tech company that is still subject to US sanctions, has announced that its flagship P50 Pro and foldable P50 Pocket will be available for purchase outside of China. The two phones will be available in "important markets spanning Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America," according to Huawei's press statement, although the company did not specify when or where.

Huawei's devices are hard to be marketed in the United States because the country's sanctions mean that the P50 Pro and the P50 Pocket don't come preloaded with Google apps and services like Gmail, Chrome, Maps, or the Play Store. Despite the fact that Huawei's HarmonyOS is based on an open-source version of Android.

Because of the prevailing sanctions, the P50 Pro and the P50 Pocket are unable to receive 5G components making the Huawei P series stick to 4G components. Given that the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will likely be more expensive than flagship Apple, Samsung, and Google devices in many areas; those are significant tradeoffs that might make the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket difficult to sell. Also on the horizon are the upcoming Galaxy S devices.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications

The P50 Pocket sports a folding clamshell design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Users can access the 6.9-inch OLED display, which has a resolution of 2700 x 1228 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as support for 1.07 billion colors and a P3 broad color gamut when unfolded.

Below the camera array is a tiny, circular display that can display things like notifications and the weather. It provides access to functionality such as music playback and camera control. There's also up to 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage on the foldable. The 4,000 mAh battery may be charged at 40 watts.

The Huawei P50 Pockets has a triple-camera array and a 10.7MP selfie camera. There's a 32MP ultra-spectrum camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens in addition to the primary 40MP True-Chroma sensor. The Mirror app has a unique function that allows users to view their sunscreen application and check for any locations that they may not have covered up.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

The P50 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1228 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as support for 1.07 billion colors. On the back, there's a 50MP True-Chroma main camera, a 40MP mono camera, a 64MP telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. A 13MP front-facing camera is also included.

Up to 66W cable fast charging and 50W wireless charging are supported by the 4,369 mAh battery. The P50 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Huawei P50 Pocket, P50 Pro Price In India

The Huawei series is set to price extremely high due to its varied features. As mentioned earlier, the Huawei series will be available at some regions. However, the date isn't yet confirmed. The P50 Pro will set you back €1,199 (about Rs. 1,01,311) in India while the P50 Pocket will set you back €1,299 (approximately Rs. 1,09,772) in India.

