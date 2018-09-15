Huawei smartphone with faux-leather back and massive screen spotted on TENAA

In August, it was reported that Huawei is planning to release new color variants of its flagship P20 Pro, including a faux-leather version. Now, two Huawei phones have been spotted on TENAA, one of which has a leather-like back panel.

The first device appears to have two variants: the Huawei ARS-AL00 (Black) and the Huawei ARS-TL00 (White). The device borrows a lot from the Honor 8X Max with few tweaks in the specification department.

Just like the latter, this device has a massive 7.12-inch display that has a notch on the top. Even the camera, screen resolution, and the dimensions of the device all appear to match the Honor 8X Max. However, the company has a different chipset this time around.

While the TENAA listing doesn't reveal any information about the chipsets, the chipset in the ARS-AL00 and the ARS-TL00 both clocks at 1.95GHz, which is higher than the 8X Max's Snapdragon 636 clocked at 1.8GHz.

The highlight of the new device is the faux-leather finish on the rear panel with fake stitches. This makes the device look like a bigger version of the Samsung Note 3, which was launched back in 2013.

The second device that was spotted on TENAA-JKM-AL00 is slightly smaller in size. This could be an updated variant of the Huawei Y9. It could be launched under the moniker Huawei Y10. It will sport a 6.5-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a notch, dual cameras set up, and an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2GHz (maybe a Kirin 710). TENAA listings are usually accurate, so it's likely we see the launch of these devices in the coming weeks.

Previously, a Huawei smartphone with the model number that was associated with the un-announced Huawei Y9 (2019) was spotted at the FCC. The listing showed support for GSM, CDMA, and LTE.

The device is listed under the FCC reference number QISJKM-LX3 which hints towards the model JKM-LX3. While the listing doesn't give away much information about the specifications, it does reveal the supported frequency bands. On the GSM side, the FCC has tested at 850 MHz and 1900 MHz, while CDMA tests were conducted at 850 MHz, 1700 MHz, and 1900 MHz. It has also been tested for 2,4,5, and 7 LTE bands.