Huawei Y9 (2019) spotted on FCC: Key specifications revealed

A new Huawei smartphone with the model number that has been associated to the un-announced Huawei Y9 (2019) has been spotted at the FCC. The new listing shows support for GSM, CDMA and LTE.

The device is listed under the FCC reference number QISJKM-LX3 which hints towards the model JKM-LX3. While the listing doesn't give away much information about the specifications, it does reveal the supported frequency bands. On the GSM side, the FCC has tested at 850 MHz and 1900 MHz, while CDMA tests were conducted at 850 MHz, 1700 MHz, and 1900 MHz. It has also been tested for 2,4,5, and 7 LTE bands.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 4000mAh battery. Last year's Huawei Y9 also used the same capacity battery. Additionally, a microSD card and two SIM slots will also be a part of the connectivity options. Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5 mm headphone port are standard inclusions for the handset as well.

So far, we've haven't seen a lot of leaks about the device, which means it could be a couple of months before the company makes it official. The previous version came with a 5.93-inch display and ran Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on the top. It was powered by a Kirin 659 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Besides, the company seems to be working on a new smart wearable. The alleged Band 3 fitness wearable has now been spotted through the FCC. The certifications reveal key information about the device.

The label location documentation associated with the new wearable appears to show the entire back panel of the package it will ship in. It suggests that the Chinese manufacturer has moved from a passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED) panel to a 'multi-color' active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) display.

The company has also the latest version of TruSeen active real-time heart rate monitoring and TruSleep monitoring. However, there's no indication as to what features the device will bring to the table. The 5ATM water resistance remains intact, as do GPS. It will also support smart notifications from a connected smartphone, and multi-sport tracking.

Huawei has chosen to keep the battery we've seen on the previous iteration. It's a 100mAh reservoir, charged using a 5V/2A dock, indicating that magnetic pins will be used in the charging process. The company has also kept the fast charging capabilities intact. However, the documents don't reveal whether any improvements have been made to the overall battery life.