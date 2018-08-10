ENGLISH

Huawei takes a dig at the Samsung Galaxy Note9 launch : Not a generational upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features improved iris scanning technology

    Samsung Galaxy Note9 is now, official and is also the most powerful "Galaxy Note" smartphone from the company. It looks like Huawei is not happy with the latest Galaxy Note9 smartphone as the company's latest tweet makes out the difference between the generation upgrade of Huawei smartphone from the Huawei P10 to the Huawei P20 Pro.

    Galaxy Note8 vs Galaxy Note9

    The Galaxy Note8 and the Galaxy Note9 have an identical design along with the infinity display. The Galaxy Note9 comes with a slightly better camera, bigger battery and a new S-Pen.

    Huawei P10 vs Huawei P20 Pro

    The differences between the Huawei P20 Pro and the Huawei P10 are a generation apart. The Huawei P20 Pro has a modern 3D glass design with a triple camera setup, consisting of a 40 MP primary sensor, which offers 5x optical zoom and much. Not to forget that the Huawei P20 Pro also has a notch.

    Along with this, the company also teases that the upcoming flagship smartphone from Huawei will come with un-imaginable features.

    Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is a great "flagship-smartphone". However, the device does not differentiate itself from the Note8 or even the Galaxy Note FE.

    The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is launching in India on the 24th of August. Unlike the North American version, the Galaxy Note9 which will launch in India will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

    Samsung Galaxy Note9 specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Note9 has a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the region) paired with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/512 GB internal storage with a micro SD card for storage expansion up to 512 GB.

    On the back, the device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with variable aperture from f/1.5 to an f/2.4 and the smartphone can record 4k videos at 60fps. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with 2K video recording capability at 30fps.

    The smartphone is equipped with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast and wireless charging capability via USB type C port. The device also has a dedicated  3.5 mm headphone jack and the smartphone does support Dolby Atmos sound output.

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 10:40 [IST]
