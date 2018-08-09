Samsung Galaxy Note9 announced: Specifications, features and price

Well, Samsung has officially unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Note9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. This is the successor to the Galaxy Note 8 that went official in the last year. Thereby, Samsung puts an end to the rumors and speculations those were making the rounds so long. The Note9 comes with groundbreaking innovations and builds on the legacy as a premium smartphone by delivering superior performance, a new and much improved S Pen and the most intelligent camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is touted to be a phone with a more power, performance and speed. It is said to be a smartphone that will never slow you down or let you know. The all-new Galaxy Note9 is claimed to be the world's most advanced smartphone. Let's take a look at the details of this smartphone from below.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics says, "The Note has always been our showcase for premium technology and industry-defining innovation, and Galaxy Note9 is no exception. It's designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today's power users want and need. Note fans are Samsung's most loyal; we know they want it all, to get the most out of work and play, and Galaxy Note9 is the only phone that can keep up with their busy lives."

Design and display

The device is almost identical to its predecessor with some notable changes. The fingerprint sensor at the rear is relocated and this is one of the visible changes in the design. It has been repositioned so that you don't touch the camera lens while reaching the sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 has been launched in four vibrant color options such as Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Midnight Black. The device comes with IP68 rating and dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 bestows a 6.4-inch end-to-end display offering a large screen space. The Note9 is named the Signature Device by YouTube as it renders the best-in-class YouTube experience when it comes to watching videos. It is a Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel offering a truly immersive experience. The display has a QHD+ resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels.

The visual experience is complemented by AKG stereo speakers. These speakers can render Dolby Atmos immersive audio for a like-like experience. The display and audio output combine to render an outstanding mobile video watching experience.

Hardware performance

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is powered by an octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core and a 1.7GHz quad-core) 64-bit 10nm processor. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The processor will vary based on the different markets. With this processor, the Galaxy Note9 offers fast network speeds and improved performance. As the gaming performance is crucial, the Note9 delivers the right performance needed by gamers. It comes with Advanced Cooling System to prevent overheating of the processor to ensure smooth gaming.

The device has been launched in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and the other one with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. Both the variants have a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage. This isn't surprising as there will be a hybrid SIM slot to house either two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM and a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and will get the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months.

For the first time in the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy Note9 comes with the longest battery. Well, the device comes with a long-lasting 4000mAh battery. This battery supports both fast charging and wireless charging as well.

Innovative camera

The Galaxy Note9 uses a brand new innovative camera. The device comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear. The camera module comes with dual OIS, 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. It comprises a primary wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP sensor and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Up front, there is an 8MP with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

The dual-camera module comes with a Scene Optimizer, which is intelligent enough to identify elements of a photo such as scene and subject, to automatically detect if the subject has closed eyes or if there is a blur in the image. The result clicked by the smartphone will be stunning and lifelike. The dual aperture lens will adjust the light and click a crystal-clear shot. You can click shots that have optimized color tones ready to be shared on Instagram.

Inbuilt DeX

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 delivers a PC-like experience with Samsung DeX. By connecting the smartphone to an HDMI connector, the device can be turned into a supercomputer. You can work on presentations, edit photos and watch your favorite shows on a big screen. On connecting to a big screen, the Galaxy Note9 can power a virtualized desktop and a fully-functional second screen. While watching a video on a bigger screen using DeX, the Note9 can be used for other tasks such as sending messages and more.

Intelligent and improved S Pen

The S Pen is the signature feature of the Note series and this time Samsung brought in a lot of innovations with the same. The S Pen debuted as an accessory meant for taking notes and navigating the large screen. Now, it has progressed to become an Ultimate Remote Control with a slew of functionalities. The S Pen can be used as a remote shutter to click selfies, play/pause video, navigate through the slides of a presentation and more. All this is possible with the Bluetooth LE support.

Price and release details

While the pricing of the Galaxy Note9 is yet to be announced, the device will be available starting August 24. While the Midnight Black, Lavender Purple and Metallic Copper variants come with matching S Pen, the Ocean Blue variant will have a Yellow S Pen.