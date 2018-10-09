Huawei teases a gaming smartphone; might launch alongside Mate 20

A few weeks back, there were reports claiming that Huawei is working on a third Mate 20 device. Since the company has launched Porsche Design variants of its flagships in the past, it was believed to be the Porsche version of the Mate 20. Now, in a tweet via the company's official handle, it seems that this might not be the case.

In fact, the third smartphone slated to launch alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be called Mate 20X. The post was also attached with yet another teaser video which also indicates towards a larger battery, and the presence of a new heatpipe that will avoid any throttling when playing high-end games, all of hints towards a dedicated gaming phone.

This move comes as a surprise since there was no mention of a gaming phone from the company. As of now, there aren't many details about the phone. However, the device is expected to come with a massive 7.21-inch OLED display with a 2240 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device is said to be powered by a Kirin 980 backed by either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM, and a variety of internal storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

The Huawei Mate 20X could go official on October 16, where the company will also take the wraps off the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro. Additionally, the Huawei Watch GT and the Freebuds 2 Pro are set to go official too.

If the rumors are to be believed, the Huawei Mate 20 will sport a 6.43-inch display but sans an OLED panel. Instead, the smartphone will have a TFT panel with a resolution of 2244x1080px protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device will also not support the 3D facial recognition like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 980 SoC, This chipset will be coupled with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256/512 GB of internal storage. Reminiscent to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 will have a 40 MP Primary sensor.