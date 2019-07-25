Huawei To Launch Y9 Prime 2019 On August 1 in India, Expected Price, Specs And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Huawei has finalized the launch date for the company's upcoming smartphone in the Indian smartphone. The all-new Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will be launched on August 1, 2019 and will be sold via Amazon.in. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 brings a pop-up selfie camera and will fight the likes of OPPO K3, Realme X and other sub 20K smartphones. Let's find out more about the specifications and features of Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.

Huawei Y9 Prime boasts of a 6.59" Full HD+ display. The FHD+ LCD screen offers a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The handset brings a Pop-up selfie camera, just like the recently launched OPPO K3, Realme X and Redmi K20. The front-facing camera on Huawei Y9 2019 bears a 16 MP sensor that works on f/2.0 aperture.

As far as the rear camera is concerned, Huawei Y9 Prime sports a triple-lens camera setup. The three-lens camera offers a 16MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The cameras on Huawei Y9 Prime are supported by AI algorithm and can recognize 22 categories and 500+ scenes in real time to enhance the image output.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit and is backed by the Octa Core Kirin 710 CPU. The 4GB + 128 GB variant is expected to be priced around Rs. 16,000 in the Indian market. With this price-point, Huawei Y9 Prime will compete with OPPO K3, Realme X and Redmi K20. It is worth mentioning that these three handsets do not offer microSD card support, whereas Huawei Y9 prime will offer expandable storage support to upto 512 GB.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is already live on Amazon.in and you can register for 'notify me' to get availability updates on the new smartphone. Huawei Y9 Prime will be offered in two color variants- Emerald green and Sapphire Blue.

The launch of Huawei Y9 2019 will further intensify the competition in the sub Rs. 20,000 price-point. We will give you a detailed comparison of all the handsets that bring pop-up selfie cameras and full-screen displays in the affordable price-point. Meanwhile, you can read about Realme X, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro on Gizbot.com.

