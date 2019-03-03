Huawei Y6 2019 launched with teardrop notch display and single primary camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei Y6 2019 makes use of a MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is combined with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Huawei is gearing up to launch its next generation of premium smartphones, the P30 lineup which will be consisting of the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Lite. While the upcoming flagship lineup is slated to launch later in March 2019, the company has announced a new smartphone in its Y series.

Huawei has unveiled the successor of Huawei Y6 2018 smartphone, the Huawei Y6 2019. Notably, back in January 2019, the Chinese tech giant had introduced the Y6 Pro smartphone for the masses and has now released the standard variant of the device. Both the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and the newly launched Y6 2019 comes with a similar set of specifications and features with the primary difference being in the RAM for multitasking. Both the devices are a budget offering by Huawei. Let's have a look at the internals of Huawei Y6 2019 smartphone.

Beginning with the front of the Huawei Y6 2019, the smartphone offers a 6.9-inch FullView HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone follows the trend a teardrop notch display where the notch houses the front camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of camera, the smartphone houses a single primary rear camera with a 13MP sensor that has an aperture of f/1.8. At the front, the smartphone packs an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Processor wise, the Huawei Y6 2019 makes use of a MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is combined with 3GB RAM to take care of the multitasking at hand. The processor and RAM onboard are combined with 32GB of internal storage to store data on the device. If that's not enough then the users can expand the native storage of the smartphone to up to 512GB via microSD card. Backing up the unit is a 3,020mAh battery.

