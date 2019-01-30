Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) is the successor to the Y6 (2018), which went official in April last year. The USP of this smartphone is that it features a textured leather finish design. Also, this smartphone is touted to be the first one to arrive with a Dewdrop Display panel. This smartphone was launched alongside the Y7 Pro (2019) and Y9 Pro (2019).

Now, this smartphone has been unveiled in Sri Lanka. It is yet to be known if this device will make its way into the global markets including India. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) but we can expect it to be priced in the affordable market segment. It has been launched in two colors - Midnight Black and Amber Brown.

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) specifications

When it comes to the specifications front, the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) makes use of a 6.09-inch HD+ FullView Dewdrop display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone makes use of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage along with expandable storage space up to 512GB. As of now, there is no word regarding the processor that is used by this smartphone.

For imaging, the Huawei smartphone bestows a 13MP primary camera at its rear with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture. The selfie camera at the front of this device comes with selfie toning flash to click low-light selfie shots. The smartphone makes use of a decent 3000mAh battery along with AI power management for an impressive battery life.

The Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) is aimed at the young users in the country. It has features such as face unlock and the company's Super Sound. The device runs Android 9 Pie topped with EMUI 9.0 out of the box.

As mentioned above, there is no clarity regarding when it will be launched in the global markets. And, we need to wait for more details such as the pricing, availability and global release of this Huawei smartphone.

