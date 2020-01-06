Huawei Y6s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei might be gearing up for its flagship P40 launch, but has silently added a new budget smartphone in its 'Y' series. The latest offering is the Huawei Y6s which first stopped by the rumor mill back in November 2018. It is launched with some entry-level hardware such as a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a single rear as well as front camera.

Huawei Y6s Hardware And Software Details

The Huawei Y6s is launched with a 6.09-inch display which is an LCD panel. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a 19:5:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution. For imaging, the rear panel is equipped with a single 13MP camera sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture.

To capture selfies and for video calls, the waterdrop notch is accommodated with an 8MP sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture. Powering the smartphone is an entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It is launched in a single 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage configuration.

In the software department, the Huawei Y6s makes use of Android Pie OS which is layered with an EMUI 9 skin on top. It is unknown why Huawei hasn't used its in-house Kirin chipset to power the Y6s.

But, with the handset being launched with Google services installed indicates its arrival in the global markets besides China. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel used as a biometric authentication measure.

The handset is equipped with a 3,020 mAh battery unit. It is still unknown when this handset will land in the Indian market. Besides, Huawei is yet to announce its official sale dates and in which market it will be brought initially.

