Huawei Y9 (2018) announced with 18:9 display, four cameras

Huawei has quietly launched the Y9 (2018) in Thailand. It is the company's first mid-range smartphone to feature an 18:9 display. Another key highlight of the smartphone is the huge battery it packs inside. Offered in Black, Blue and Gold color variants, the Y9 (2018) is yet to go on sale and its pricing is unknown.

Talking about the specifications in detail, the Huawei Y9 (2018) comes with a 5.93-inch IPS LCD display that delivers an FHD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. As stated, the display carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Huawei's own Kirin 659 SoC, which is an octa-core processor.

In the memory department, the Y9 (2018) offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The smartphone draws energy from a 4,000mAh battery, despite being just 7.9mm thick.

The camera aspect of the Y9 (2018) is pretty impressive. It is equipped with four cameras; dual cameras at both the front and back. The rear camera setup comprises of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. As for the selfie cameras, there is a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor at the front.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0 right out of the box. The Y9 (2018) has a metal back, where the fingerprint scanner is located.

While Huawei is yet to announce the price of its newly launched smartphone, it is rumored to carry a price tag of around €200 (approximately Rs. 16,000).

The Chinese phone maker is also prepping for the launch of its flagship P20 lineup. The P20 series is said to include the P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro, and it is slated to be launched is Paris on March 27. From what we have been hearing so far, the P20 and P20 Lite will come with dual rear cameras, whereas the P20 Pro will flaunt a triple camera setup at its back. Apart from that, the smartphones are also tipped to feature AI-based technology.

