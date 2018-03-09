Huawei Y9 (2018) renders and specifications leaked

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Huawei Y9 (2018) will be powered by the in-house Kirin 659 SoC, which is an octa-core processor. The smartphone will offer 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB, thanks to the dedicated microSD card onboard.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the upcoming phone from Huawei will flaunt a rear dual camera setup. The camera setup will be comprised of a 13MP primary sensor, and a 2MP secondary sensor which will help to take images in Bokeh Effect. Impressively, the Y9 (2018) will be featuring dual cameras at the front as well. The front cameras will be a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. This means, users will be able to click selfies in Portrait Mode.

Software and Battery

A 4,000mAh battery will be keeping the lights on, and the smartphone will run on Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 layer on top. It seems that the Huawei Y9 (2018) will be part of Google's Project Treble.

The smartphone will be launched in Gold, Blue, and Black color variants. However, we are not sure when exactly the Y9 (2018) will be unveiled. The FCC approval suggests an imminent launch, still it's better to wait for an official confirmation.

Huawei is also gearing up for the launch of its flagship P20 series. The P20 lineup is said to include the P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro. The smartphones are all set to get unveiled on March 27 in Paris, France.

