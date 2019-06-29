Huawei Y9 (2019): Available With Rs. 3,000 Discount on Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei launched a mid-range smartphone called the Y9 (2019) back earlier this year in India. A successor to the Huawei Y9 (2018), the device comes big fullHD+ display, a mid-range Kirin chipset, dual front, and rear cameras, and more. The device was launched under Rs. 16,000 price label and is now receiving a price cut in the country.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Discount Details:

The Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched with an initial price of Rs 15,990. Now, almost six months following its official launch, the device is selling with a discounted price tag. The company has axed the price of the smartphone by Rs 3,000. Following the discount, the device can be purchased for Rs. 12,990.

If you are interested in buying the budget device from Huawei, then you can head to Amazon.in. The sale has been live for a while and one can also avail a bunch of offers while purchasing the device online. Users making the purchase using Citibank and HSBC bank credit and debit cards will get a 5 percent instant discount.

One can also go for no-cost EMI offers and exchange bonus worth Rs. 7,250 on old smartphones. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,330 for three months and Rs. 2,165 for six months installments. All these offers further reduce the price of the device effectively.

What Makes Huawei Y9 (2019) A Good Buy?

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is a deceent mid-range smartphone by the Chinese tech giant. The device features a massive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution.

Instead of a waterdrop notch, the display comes with an iPhone X like notch for the selfie camera and sensors. For imaging, the back panel offers a dual-camera setup with a 16MP (f/2.0) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.

At the front, the device packs a 13MP (f/1.8) with a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor for selfies and video chats. This makes it one of the few smartphones to offer a dual-selfie camera at this price.

The processor used is an in-house Kirin 710 chipset with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The Huawei Y9 (2019) is available with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The only drawback of this device is the dated software.

It ships with Android Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin.The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, however, there is no fast charging support.

