Huawei Y9 (2019) launched in India for Rs. 15,990; sale starts January 15

Huawei Y9 (2019) arrived in India today, the company has launched the phone at a press event in New Delhi. The smartphone was planned to launch on January 7. But the company has rescheduled the launch and sent the media invites on Monday. The smartphone will be the successor of Huawei Y9 (2018). The key highlight of the phone is its bigger 4,000mAh battery and HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC.

According to the media invite, the smartphone will launch in New Delhi. Amazon India has already made a dedicated page for the new smartphone. Moreover, it is exclusively available on Amazon.in. The online listing also confirms that the phone will come with Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headphones of worth Rs 2,990.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ FullView display panel with a 3D curved design. The screen carries a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, with AI Power 7.0, clubbed with 3GB and 4GB RAM with 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it also houses a dual selfie camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Both camera setups are claimed to have AI-based features.

On the connectivity part, the Huawei Y9 (2019) offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also has a fingerprint scanner placed on the rear panel of the phone. The phone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a price tag of Rs 15,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage model. As mentioned above the phone will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.in from January 15. It will come in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.