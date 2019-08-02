ENGLISH

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 64GB Storage Variant Not For Indian Consumers

    By
    |

    Huawei announced a new mid-range smartphone - the Y9 Prime 2019 on August 1 in India. While the global variant of this device comes in two configurations, the Indian variant is launched in a single configuration. The handset features a pop-up selfie camera and is backed by a big battery unit. Now, some online reports suggest that the company is not going to launch the base variant in the country.

    Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 To Be Available In Single RAM And Storage Option:

    The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, there is also an affordable 64GB storage variant which will not see the light of day in India. There is no specific reason as to why Huawei took this decision considering that the affordable variants are quite popular.

    Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Pricing And Availability:

    The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is priced at Rs. 15,990 and will be available for sale starting August 7. It will go up on pre-orders at retail stores like Croma and Poorvika starting August 5, while the online sale starts on August 7 at Amazon. The company is offering a pair of Huawei Sport BT headphones and a 15600mAh powerbank worth Rs. 4,598 for free.

    Features Offered By The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019:

    The handset flaunts a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels with 1:5:9 aspect ratio. The 2.5D curved glass offers a notch-less design with thin bezels. One of the key highlights is the 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

    At the rear, you get a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture aided by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone is built around an in-house octa-core Kirin 710 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable to up to 512GB. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery with quick charge support.

    Friday, August 2, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
