Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Launched For Rs 15,990 – Price in India, Offers And Sale Date News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Huawei has launched the much-awaited Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 in India today. It is the latest mid-range offering from the company that bundles all the features that are in the trend right now. The smartphone comes with highlights such as triple cameras at the rear, a pop-up selfie camera module and much more.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Price In India

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has been launched in a single variant priced at Rs. 15,990. It comes in two color options - Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. This device will be available for purchase from August 7 via Amazon India. Interested buyers can prebook the smartphone from retail outlets such as Croma, Poorvika, etc. from August 5. Notably, buyers of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will get a pair of Huawei Sport BT headphones and a 15600mAh power bank worth Rs. 4,598 for free.

When it comes to launch offers, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available with no cost EMI payment option for up to six months, an exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,500, up to 10% instant discount on using an SBI debit or credit card for the purchase and an instant cashback of Rs. 500 on Amazon Pay.

Reliance Jio subscribers will get benefits up to Rs. 20,000. These benefits include Rs. 2,200 cashback in the form of vouchers and additional 125GB of data on recharging with either Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 plans.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 - Specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 bestows a 6.59-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the Huawei smartphone makes use of an octa-core in-house Kirin 710 SoC based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 512GB.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with EMUI 9.0, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with hybrid SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS and other standard aspects. The imaging department includes triple cameras at the rear and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The rear camera module includes a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a third 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The battery capacity is 4000mAh.

What We Think

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 priced at Rs. 15,990 is definitely one of the mid-range smartphones with premium looks and a slew of features seen on devices in this price point. We believe that this smartphone will make the competition stiffer in the sub Rs. 16,000 market segment.

Best Mobiles in India