Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Price Leaked: Might Cost Rs. 12,490 In India
Huawei is all set to launch it's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Y9 Prime (2019) on August 1 at 2 PM in India. Just hours ahead of the official launch, the possible pricing of the smartphone has been leaked online.
According to the leakster Mukul Sharma, the base variant of the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will retail for Rs. 12,490 in India. This will also make it the most affordable pop-up selfie camera smartphone in the country.
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) launches in India for INR 12490.#huawei #huaweiy9prime pic.twitter.com/XpJIiT4jwO— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 1, 2019
Huawei Y9 Prime Specifications
The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) comes with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with no bezel, no-notch design. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device offers Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top.
The device offers triple rear cameras with a 16MP RGB sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up casing houses the 16MP selfie camera. Both cameras can record 1080p videos @30fps and support AI features like 3D portrait, AI selfies, AI scene recognition, and more.
The smartphone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with dual-channel Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth V4.2.
The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is equipped with a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery and supports 10W fast charging via USB type C. This will also be the most affordable Huawei smartphone with a type C port. Besides, the device also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Our Opinion On The Leaked Pricing
If Huawei launches the Y9 Prime (2019) at the aforementioned price, then this will be one of the best smartphones under Rs. 14,000 in India. The smartphone looks premium, and also offers a lot of features which are not usually seen on a mid-tier smartphone. Stay tuned until 2 PM to know the official pricing of the Huawei's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone.
