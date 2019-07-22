Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) With Pop Up Camera Coming Soon On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Rumor mill recently churned out some information about a mystery Huawei smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera in the making. The reports, however, didn't give any specific information besides the selfie camera and sub Rs. 20,000 pricing. Now, some more details on the device have surfaced online.

It's A Huawei 'Y' Series Smartphone:

The next Huawei smartphone to hit the shelves is the Y9 Prime (2019). At least that's what the teaser from Amazon suggests. The teaser comes with a 'coming soon' tagline, but no specific launch date is revealed. The device will likely go official towards the end of this month in India.

The device has already been confirmed to be priced around Rs 20,000 which will add to the competition in this segment. The handset will be primarily up against the recently launched Realme X and the Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Expected Hardware:

The 16MP pop-up selfie camera is one of the highlights besides the triple rear cameras. The primary camera module is said to pack a 16MP (f/1.8) lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

The device will be built around an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will support external microSD card and will run on Android Pie-based EMUI 9 UI. The handset will offer an FHD+ 6.59-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with quick charge support. The smartphone is an upgraded version of the Huawei Y9 (2019) with the major difference being the elevating selfie camera setup.

What Do We Think Of The Upcoming Smartphone?

With the launch of Y9 Prime (2019), Huawei will debut in the pop-up selfie camera segment. Currently, the Realme X and the Redmi X are quite popular in this area; and with the launch of Oppo K3, the competition has further stiffened.

Moreover, the expected specifications indicate a decent mid-range smartphone. It would be interesting to see whether Huawei will be able to grab the attention of the users with the launch of Y9 Prime (2019) in India, especially after the US ban.

