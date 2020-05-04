ENGLISH

    Huawei Y9s Listed On Amazon; Likely Arriving Soon In India

    By
    |

    It seems that business is getting back on its track for smartphone manufacturers. Multiple brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung have resumed smartphone deliveries in India. And it seems that Huawei is also gearing up to bring its new budget player in the country. The Huawei Y9s have been listed at an e-commerce platform indicating an upcoming launch.

    The Huawei Y9s has been listed on Amazon India website. The listing has revealed all the specifications and features. But, instead of revealing any official arrival date, it notes 'Coming Soon'. Nevertheless, with the official listing live, the device could hit the shelves any time soon in the coming days.

    Huawei Y9s Hardware And Software Features

    The Huawei Y9s has debuted earlier in the international market and is equipped with a 6.59-inch FullView LCD display. It offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

    There is no notch, rather the company has equipped the device with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The device packs a 16MP camera inside the pop-up slider for selfies and video calls. The device accommodates a triple-camera module on the rear which will house a 48MP primary sensor. Additional sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

    At its core, the device employs the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor which is combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt memory. The handset offers up to 512GB microSD card support. Going by the Amazon listing, the Huawei Y9s will launch with the dated Android Pie OS.

    However, we have seen smartphone manufacturers equip their new products with the latest Android 10 OS. So, a new firmware is what we expect the company to offer with the Huawei Y9s. For security, the device will feature a fingerprint scanner on the side panel. Keeping the lights on will be 10W fast-charging supported 4,000 mAh battery.

     

    While its pricing has not been tipped via the Amazon listing, it is likely to launch below Rs. 20,000 price mark. But, we will only be sure once the company reveals the details itself.

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
