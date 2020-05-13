Huawei Y9s With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Kirin 710 SoC Announced For Rs. 19,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has announced its new player in the mid-range smartphone segment in India with the launch of Y9s. The device brings a premium-looking design courtesy of the glass-body and a pop-up selfie camera setup. The device has been launched amidst the coronavirus outbreak which has called for a lockdown situation in the country. Here is all you need to know about the Huawei Y9s:

Huawei Y9s Specifications And Features

The Huawei Y9s adorns a 6.59-inch FullView display with a screen-to-body-ratio of 91 percent and TÜV Rheinland certificated Eye Comfort mode. The LCD panel delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of 391 ppi. There is no notch as the device features a motorized selfie camera setup.

The pop-up module is accommodated with a 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture to capture selfies and for video calls. The rear panel houses a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup is completed via an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Huawei Y9s draws its power from the octa-core HiSilicon Kirn 710F processor with 1.7GHz clock speed. It is announced with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It also has support for up to 512GB microSD card. It will boot on the dated Android Pie OS wrapped around EMUI 9 skin.

For security, it has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side panel. Connectivity-wise, it offers USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check, the Huawei Y9s will employ a 4,000 mAh battery backed by 10W fast charging.

Huawei Y9s Price, Sale Date And Offers In India

The Huawei Y9s will be retailing at Rs. 19,990 starting 19 May exclusively on Amazon. The company is offering a 9-month no-cost EMI offer along with a cashback of Rs. 1,000. It will be available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black shades and will likely be first delivered in the Green or Orange zones in the country. It should be available later in the Red Zone once the government announces the new set of lockdown guidelines.

