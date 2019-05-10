Video: iFixit teardown rates Pixel 3a as Google's most repairable device News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The device scored more points than any other Google smartphone.

We have seen a lot of flagship in recent times that are a total nightmare when it comes to repairability. Be it the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Huawei P20 Pro, these devices give a tough time if one of their parts get damaged.

However, the latest offering from Google - the Pixel 3a and 3a XL appear to be one of the easiest devices to repair. iFixit's new teardown shows how these phones are built and not too daunting to fix.

The smartphone teardown website tore down both the new Google Pixel devices and found out that unlike the previous iteration of the device, both new models were manufactured by Google, so the internal layout and repairing steps are very similar.

iFixit gave both the devices 6/10 for repairability, as the modular design and standard screws make it easy to repair. These scores are far better than any other Google phone in the past. The Pixel 3 XL scored only 3/10, while the regular variant got a 4/10.

Speaking of the Pixel 3a, the device packs a 12.2MP sensor and uses Google's HDR+ technology with features like Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, and Night Sight to capture clear shots in low light. You also get built-in support for Google Photos where you can save images and videos in high-quality for free.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 670 chipset backed by 4GB of RAM. Let's see what else the device has to offer. Google has promised three years of security and operating system updates for the Pixel 3a. It also comes with the custom-built Titan M chip to help protect your most sensitive data. Pixel has been rated the highest when it comes to built-in security, so you can expect top-level mobile security for your personal data.