India To Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Powered Galaxy S22: Samsung Flagship With Qualcomm Chip In India
Samsung is the only smartphone brand that launched its flagship smartphones in two flavors. Depending on the market, you will either get a S/Note series of Samsung smartphones with Exynos or a Qualcomm chipset. In India, the company used to introduced the Exynos variant, which will change this year.
According to the latest report from Pricebaba, via Ishan Agarwal, Samsung will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in India and not the Exynos 2200 variant. There are also speculations that the Exynos 2200 SoC-powered Galaxy S22 will only be available in European countries.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch In India
Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9th, where, the company will unveil the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which will consist of models like the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm.
Although Samsung makes flagship SoCs under the Exynos series of processors, the performance of these chipsets was slightly lower than Qualcomm's counterpart, and some of the Exynos chipsets were also known for overheating and thermal throttling.
On top of that, Qualcomm processors are also known for offering better networking and 5G capabilities. By launching the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powered Galaxy S22 in India, Samsung will become the first smartphone brand to introduce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India.
A few reports earlier predicted that Samsung is facing some issues with the Exynos 2200 yield and the company might launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered Galaxy S22 in more markets than the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. This report is in line with the same, and we are finally getting the more powerful variant of the Galaxy S series of smartphones that we deserve.
As there are no smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India, the Galaxy S22 series will be the first brand to do so, which should also help the brand to sell more smartphones. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo are expected to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in India in the coming weeks.
