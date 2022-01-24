Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Alleged Pricing Leaks Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous leaks and speculations, Samsung has confirmed that it will take the wraps off the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series on February 9. While we are a couple of weeks ahead of the announcement of these devices, the alleged pricing of these devices in the European market has been revealed online.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pricing Leaks

As per the well-known Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 European pricing has been revealed. Going by the same, the entry-level variant of the standard Galaxy S22 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space could be priced at €849 (approx. Rs. 71,600). Likewise, the high-end variant of the upcoming Samsung smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space could be priced at €899 (approx. Rs. 75,900).

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus entry-level variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space could be priced a €1,049 (approx. Rs. 88,500) and the high-end variant of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space could cost €1,099 (approx. Rs. 92,800).

Notably, the top-of-the-line variant of the series - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to be launched in three storage variants. The base variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to arrive with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and could be priced at €1,249 (approx. 1,05,400). On the other hand, the mid-variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space could be priced at €1,349 (approx. Rs. 1,13,900) and the high-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space could be priced at €1,449 (approx. Rs. 1,22,300).

These new pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are not in line with those of the previous reports that hinted at a top-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space. Given that the pricing of this new variant was not revealed, we can expect it to be mere speculation.

In terms of competition, we can expect the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones to face intense competition from other devices such as the Apple iPhone 13 mini priced starting from Rs. 69,900.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Expected Specs

When it comes to rumored specs, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model is tipped to arrive with a built-in stylus and feature a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a hole-punch cutout to house the 40MP front-facing camera sensor.

For imaging, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to flaunt a 108MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. Other aspects could include IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Android 12 OS.

On the other hand, both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are tipped to feature a 50MP primary camera and an f/1.8 aperture. The main lens will be assisted by a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. Upfront, they will offer a 10MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 series will use both the Snapdragon and Exynos processors based on the market.

