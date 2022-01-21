Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 Event Officially Teased: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town as the launch approaches. Previous reports claimed the South Korean company would debut the new S series in February. Now, Samsung has officially confirmed via a press release that it would be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event in February.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date

The press release is authored by Samsung president TM Roh highlighting the 'Unpacked in February 2022'. The press release also talks about audio accessories debuting at the launch event. However, Samsung has refrained from giving us an official date for the event. This simply means the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch sometime in February, probably within the first two weeks.

It also suggests we'll have an official launch date and time for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in the coming days. To note, previous reports suggested the event would be held on February 8. But this should be taken with a grain of salt until it's officially confirmed.

End Of Samsung Galaxy Note Series, Again

The press release and the video teaser once again hints at the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note series was stopped last year itself. This also meant bringing in most of the Note features and support to the S series.

Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the last of the Note series. One can see a similar design with the Note's built-in stylus and other productivity features. Simply put, Samsung has profoundly put an end to the Note series this year, unlike the subtle hint it gave us last year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch: What To Expect?

Samsung has also released a video teaser for the Galaxy S22 series. The tagline reads: "Break the rules", hinting at the possibilities of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We know that the S22 series will debut with two processors, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Exynos 2200, depending on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the high-end model of the series will be getting several premium features, including the 108MP camera. Samsung is expected to officially start teasing the features of the new series in the coming days.

