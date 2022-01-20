Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Chinese Debut Slated For February 9; When Are They Launching In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Samsung will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 lineup launch, which could take place on February 8 at 10 AM ET (at 8:30 PM IST). The event is also going to witness the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. However, Samsung has not shared any word officially yet. Now, the latest info has claimed the Galaxy S22 series launch will take place on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series New Launch Date Tipped

The fresh info comes to the light via Ice Universe who has claimed that Samsung Galaxy S22 Series will launch on February 9; however, the new date might be for the Chinese market. The global launch will still take place on February 8. According to the previous report, the pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 series will start on the day it launches. The open sale is said to start on February 18.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Features We Know So Far

The Galaxy S22 series will comprise three models - the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and the standard Galaxy S22. The mid-tier Galaxy S22+ was recently spotted on the NBTC certification website along with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model. The certification site did not reveal anything except for an imminent launch. However, rumors and leaked info have already given us an idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S22 series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the top-end model of the lineup which is tipped to feature a built-in stylus. Upfront, the phone is said to have a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top-center to house the 40MP front-facing camera sensor.

The phone will have a 108MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. Other aspects could include IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Android 12 OS.

On the other hand, both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will have similar camera features. They will come with a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.57″ sensor size and an f/1.8 aperture. The main lens will be assisted by a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens.

Upfront, they will offer a 10MP camera with 1.22µm pixel size, 1/3.24″ sensor size, and an f/2.2 aperture. Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 series will use both the Snapdragon and Exynos processors (depending on the market).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Expected India Launch

As of now, the India availability of the Galaxy S22 lineup is yet to be revealed. However, rumors suggested that the India variant of the upcoming Samsung S22 series smartphones will ship with the Snapdragon chip instead of the Exynos processor. Since Samsung has not revealed anything yet it's better to take this piece of info as speculation.

