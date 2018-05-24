Indian iPhone users can get Rs 3,900 refund from Apple

Apple is issuing a refund of Rs 3,900 for selected iPhone users in India. However, only a selected number of users can claim this refund and here are the complete details that one needs to know to get this refund. Users who replaced their batteries on the selected iPhone models are eligible to get the refund directly from Apple.

Apple faced a lot of backslashes when they unknowingly slowing down older iPhones to offer better battery life. When the actual issue was out in public, Tim Cook explained the reason behind slowing down those iPhones and offered a battery replacement at a 1/3rd of the cost of the original pricing. So, users in India with older batteries can get their batteries replaced for just ($29) Rs 2,000. Now, those who replaced their iPhone batteries by paying full amount can get a refund of Rs 3,900.

Users where originally asked to pay Rs 5,900 for a battery replacement and the company is now issuing a refund of Rs 3,900 by retaining Rs 2,000, which is the amount that is charged by Apple to replace the older batteries in the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus.

How to get the refund

Getting a refund from a smartphone manufacturer cannot get easier than this. Apple will contact eligible users via email between May 23, 2018, and July 27, 2018, with an instruction set to claim Rs 3,900. Basically, a user will receive the credit on the credit/debit card that has been used to make the payment at the time of battery replacement or the money will be electronically transferred.

The eligibility criteria

Users who replaced their batteries on Apple Authorised service centre are eligible for a refund. If a user has replaced his battery on an in-warranty iPhone will not receive the cash back. Apple has not mentioned any time frame that a user can cross check to check the refund eligibility.

Conclusion

Apple is a very transparent company when it comes to pricing and products. They charge a premium and plans like this what makes Apple the industry leader in phones, laptops, tablets, and even smart watches.