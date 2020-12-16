Infinix HD Smart 2021 Smartphone Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.1-Inch HD+ Display News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has brought a new device to the country. The HD Smart 2021 smartphone is available at Rs. 5,999 and comes in three colours -- Quartz Green, Obsidian Black, and Topaz Blue. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart from December 24.

Infinix HD Smart 2021 Specifications

The new smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display along with 720 x 1560 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 500nits brightness. The Smart HD 2021 smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor and it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a face unlock feature.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone supports an 8MP sensor along with a dual-LED flashlight. Then, there is a 5MP camera for the selfies and it supports 1080p for video recording. Moreover, the smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-house storage, which can be increased up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and can offer 28-hours of video playback time, 12-hours for web surfing time, 121-hours for audio playback time, 35-hours for talk time, and three days for standby time, as per the company claims. It runs Android 10 along with XOS 6.2 skin on top. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, 2G/3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch six smartphones in 2021. In addition, the smartphone company is planning to bring three smart televisions in the first half of the next year. The Hong-Kong-based smartphone firm is likely to focus on affordable mid-segment devices. Besides, the company is reportedly planning to launch a new device called the Hot 10 Play soon.

