Infinix Hot 10 Play Appears On FCC Listing; Specifications Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is reportedly working on another smartphone called the Infinix Hot 10 Play. The upcoming smartphone will sit with the existing Hot 10 and the Hot 10 lite. The device was spotted on the US FCC listing, revealing some key features of the device. Besides, the handset is expected to be cheaper than other models of the Hot 10 series.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: What To Expect?

According to the listing, the Infinix Hot 10 Play will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is also listed to come with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. For optics, the Infinix Hot 10 Play will feature a dual rear camera setup. Further, the resolution of the sensors is still unknown at the moment.

Moreover, the Hot 10 Lite is yet to be launched in India. The Infinix Hot 10 Play might be a rebadged version of the Infinix Hot 10 Lite in the country or other markets. However, the company has not shared any details on this. So, we will request you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite is launched starting at Kshs 10,500 in Kenya which translates to Rs. 7,139. In terms of features, the triple-rear camera setup of the Hot 10 Lite offers a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and another 2MP sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the phone sports a 6.78-inches HD+ LCD display and packs the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The internal storage of the device also supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

It runs on Android 10 OS with XOS UI on top and backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 10W charging tech. Lastly, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

