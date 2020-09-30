Infinix Hot 10 India Launch Set For October 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to launch its latest affordable handset Infinix Hot 10 on October 4 for Indian consumers. The handset recently made its debut in Pakistan at a starting price of PKR 20,999 (around Rs. 9,302). However, the Indian price of the phone is yet to be revealed. We can expect the company to launch the phone with a similar price tag. The handset comes in three storage options and it is offered in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple color variants.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Infinix Hot 10 is priced at PKR 20,999 (around Rs. 9,302), while the 4G RAM +128GB storage retails for PKR 23,999 (around Rs. 10,631). Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model variant comes with a tag of PKR 25,999 (around Rs. 11,517). However, it remains to be seen whether the phone will get all variants in India.

Infinix Hot 10 Features

The handset comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. The display also features a punch-hole design to accommodate the selfie camera. The Infinix Hot 10 gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM.

Running Android 10 with custom XOS 7 on top, the handset packs a 5,200 mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of photography, the phone sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary camera, two 2MP macro and depth sensors, and an AI lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front shooter.

Further, the device gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measures. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the phone measures 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.88mm dimensions.

Considering the price of the phone, the company could have offered better camera features. However, other brands like Realme, Xiaomi are using impressive features at a low cost. We can see the recently launched Realme Narzo 20 which offers 48MP quad cameras, a gaming-centric processor at Rs. 10,499.

