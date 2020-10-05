Just In
Infinix Hot 10 With Quad-Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Features
Infinix has released a new smartphone under its Hot series. The new Infinix Hot 10 has debuted in the Indian market under the budget segment, falling under Rs. 10K. The phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G70 and flaunts a large6.78-inch Full View display. The phone will begin shipping next week.
Infinix Hot 10 Price, Availability
The Infinix Hot 10 is available in a single variant of 6GB RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage, priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will ship in Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave color options. It will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone and start shipping from October 16.
Infinix Hot 10 Features
The Infinix Hot 10 features a punch-hole notch on the top-left corner houses the 8MP selfie camera plus a dual-LED flash. The rear cameras include a quad-sensor setup with a 16MP primary shooter, 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a low light sensor.
The rear panel presents a smooth finish with a fingerprint sensor. The cameras are placed in a rectangular module, along with an LED flash. Speaking of cameras, Infinix has enabled it with many additional features like Super Night Mode and AR Animoji.
The Infinix Hot 10 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage, which can further be expanded via a dedicated microSD card. A large 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support fuels the smartphone. The phone runs Android 10-based XOS 7.0. It also has a dedicated audio jack.
Infinix Hot 10 In India
Infinix has launched many devices catering to the budget segment. The feature-rich smartphones have been a hit in India. However, competition from other brands with similar features and the same price tag has been rising. The Infinix Hot 10 packs some great features for the asking price, but it remains to see if that will be enough to satiate the needs of customers in India.
