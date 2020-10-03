Infinix Hot 10 Price Revealed Ahead Of October 4 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Hot 10 is all set to arrive in India on October 4. The handset went official last month in Pakistan in three storage configurations. Now, the retail box of the Infinix Hot 10 has been spotted online, revealing the price details of the phone. The maximum retail price is listed as Rs. 13,999. However, it has not mentioned which variant will get this price tag.

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a price tag of PKR 20,999 (roughly Rs. 9,302) for 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant, the 4GB RAM +128GB storage is priced at PKR 23,999 (roughly Rs. 10,631) and lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails for PKR 25,999 (roughly Rs. 11,517). So, the leaked price is expected for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. However, we will request you to take the pricing details as a hint.

Infinix Hot 10 Features

The handset sports a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It also features a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera. For security purposes, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

Infinix has used the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor on the Hot 10 paired with up to 6GB RAM. Running Android 10 with the company's custom XOS 7 on top, the handset gets its fuel from a 5,200 mAh battery unit that supports a 10W charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 16MP primary camera, two 2MP macro and depth sensors, and an AL lens. At the front, it features an 8MP selfie sensor that placed in the punch-hole.

If the expected price turns to be true, the handset will compete with the recently launched Realme Narzo 20 which is available at Rs. 11,499 for 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, comparing the features of both handsets, it can be said the Realme Narzo 20 offers better camera features than the Infinix Hot 10

