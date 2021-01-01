Infinix Hot 10 Play Spotted On BIS Hinting Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, which belongs to Transsion is undoubtedly building its presence in the Indian market besides a few other countries. It is doing so by launching several smartphones at an affordable cost and a smart TV as well. Now, it looks like the company is all set to unveil yet another new entry-level smartphone with the launch in India.

Well, the talk is about the Infinix Hot 10 Play, which is an entry-level smartphone in the country. Previously, the same smartphone was spotted on the US regulatory certification site FCC revealing some of its key specifications. Now, the device has made its way to the BIS certification database hinting its imminent launch in the country.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Rumored Specs

As per the FCC listing, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is believed to carry the model number X688C. Like the other entry-level smartphones, this one is also said to be equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. Unlike most other devices in this price category, this Infinix device might arrive with just a single rear camera sensor and miss out on a physical fingerprint sensor.

Besides shedding light on some of its specifications, the FCC listing of the Infinix Hot 10 Play came with a sketch of its rear panel. Going by the same, it will flaunt a rectangular camera bump at the top left corner, a vertically aligned Infinix branding and a squircle capacitive fingerprint sensor.

As of now, nothing else about the device has been revealed. Given that the upcoming Infinix smartphone could see the light of the day sometime soon, it remains to be seen what the company has to roll out its sleeve this time. We will get to know more details about the Infinix Hot 10 Play in the coming weeks.

