Infinix Hot 10 Promo Poster Leaks Revealing Complete Design
Infinix is a well-known smartphone brand that has been launching budget smartphones from time to time. Now, the company appears to be all set to launch another new smartphone, which is alleged to be dubbed Infinix Hot 10. A leaked promotional teaser of the upcoming Infinix smartphone sheds light on its design.
Infinix Hot 10 Promo Teaser
As per the promo teaser on Weibo, the Infinix Hot 10 appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen to house the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, there seems to be a rectangular camera arrangement with a quad-camera setup accompanied by an LED flash unit. The right edge of the Infinix Hot 10 appears to house the volume controls and power button while the left edge seems to have the SIM card tray.
From the first glance, it looks like the Infinix Hot 10 will flaunt a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. And, the teaser shows that the upcoming Infinix smartphone will get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It looks like there will be multiple variants of the smartphone with different storage capacities but the same remains unknown. What's more interesting is that the promotional teaser also hints at the possible pricing of the Infinix Hot 10.
Infinix Hot 10 Rumored Specs
Back in August, we came across a listing of the Infinix Hot 10 on Google Play Console. It shows that the smartphone carries the model number Infinix-X682C. It is believed to arrive with a HD+ display, Android 10 OS, a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 4GB RAM, and a 5100mAh battery. Given that the Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs. 8,499, we can expect the upcoming device to also be priced within Rs. 10,000.
As of now, these are the details that we know about the Infinix Hot 10. And, we need to wait for further details to surface online regarding the upcoming smartphone from the company. Until then, we can expect it to be an attractive budget smartphone with a quad-camera setup and other highlights.
