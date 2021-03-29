Infinix Hot 10i Spotted On Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is expected to add a new device to its Hot series which will be dubbed as the Hot 10i. The handset was recently spotted on the Google Play Console listing by MySmartPrice, revealing its specifications. Alongside, the phone already visited the Indonesian Telecom certification website. However, the company is yet to confirm the existence of the handset. Let's have a look at the features of the upcoming Infinix Hot 10i.

Infinix Hot 10i Expected Features

The phone is listed with the model number Infinix-X658B. As per the Google Play Console listing, the handset will sport a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It is expected to offer a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution display and a screen density of 320 pixels.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio A20 processor might handle the processing of the device which is believed to be paired with 2GB of RAM. Further, the phone is said to ship with Android 11 OS. The camera, battery, and other details of the Infinix Hot 10i are still under wraps. However, we can expect to get more details soon as it has started receiving various certifications.

On the other hand, the brand has another smartphone named the Note 10 Pro in its pipeline. The complete specification of the Note 10 Pro has also revealed via retail box. The phone is said to retain a 6.9-inch punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In terms of processor, it is said to run the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. However, it was previously tipped to feature the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

Other key aspects of the device include a 5,000 mAh battery which is said to pack 33W fast charging, Android 11 OS. For photography, the handset was leaked with a quad-camera module at the rear that will house a 64MP primary lens. Upfront, it might get a 16MP front-facing camera. Considering the specifications of the handset, it is expected to fall under the mid-range price bracket.

