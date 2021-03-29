Infinix Note 10 Pro Retail Box Leak Reveals Complete Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Infinix is working on a. Ew smartphone dubbed Infinix Note 10 Pro. While there is no official confirmation regarding the upcoming smartphone, the device has already been spotted on the Geekbench and FCC listings that reveal what we can expect from it. Now, the alleged retail box of this smartphone has been leaked online shedding light on its specifications.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Retail Box Leak

In a recent development, a report by TechYorker has revealed the specifications of the Infinix Note 10 Pro via a leaked image of the retail box. Going by the same, the upcoming Infinix smartphone will be a 'Made in India' offering carrying the model number X695.

Detailing on the specifications of this smartphone, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is believed to sport a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the display. If the leaked image of the retail box is anything to go by, then the smartphone will bestow a mammoth 6.9-inch display and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

For the uninitiated, Infinix is known for its portfolio of smartphones with large screens. The previous generation models including Note 8 and Note 8i flaunt a display that is almost identical to that of the upcoming model. However, the surprising factor appears to be the battery capacity of the Note 10 Pro. Despite the presence of a large display, the battery capacity is said to be a 5000mAh battery, which is relatively lower than that of its predecessors.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

On contrary to the Geekbench listing, the Infinix Note 10 Pro appears to get the power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC instead of the G90T. The former appears to be an overclocked variant with an ARM Mali G76 GPU that is clocked at 900MHz.

When it comes to the photography department, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is believed to sport a 64MP primary sensor. On the other hand, the FCC listing hinted that there will be a quad-camera arrangement at the rear of the smartphone. This sensor is said to come with features such as Super Night Mode. When it comes to the selfie camera sensor, the punch-hole cutout is said to provide room for a 16MP sensor.

The other aspects that are rumored about the Infinix Note 10 Pro include support for a 33W fast-charging support accompanying the battery. Also, under its hood, the processor is believed to be teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage space. It is said to run Android 11 topped with the company's XOS 7.6. The other goodies of the upcoming Infinix smartphone include Bluetooth, GNSS for navigation.

What Else To Expect?

Besides the Infinix Note 10 Pro, it is speculated that the company is also working on another device with the model number X693. It is likely to be the standard variant of the Note 10. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company to know more about the smartphone. Until then, we need to wait for the same so that there is better clarity. Given that the device has been certified by FCC, we can expect it to be launched soon.

