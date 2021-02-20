Infinix Note 10 Pro Benchmark Results; MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 8GB RAM In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix might soon launch another affordable smartphone for the masses called the Note 10 Pro. The device recently cleared its certification via FCC in the US. Now, it has been listed on another popular mobile platform which indicates an imminent launch. The company seems to have started testing the benchmark performance as the device has been spotted at Geekbench. The company will be using a mid-range MediaTek 'G' series processor to power the unit. Take a look at what the benchmark website reveals:

Infinix Note 10 Pro Appears At Geekbench

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is listed with the Infinix X695 model number. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor as per the benchmark website. The listing has been spotted by the tipster Abhishek Yadav. The tipster has shared the details via his official Twitter handle.

Infinix Note 10 Pro spotted on geekbench after FCC certification.

-Mediatek helio G90T

-android 11 👍

-8GB Ram👍 (via geekbench)

-33watt fast charging👍

-8GB+256GB Storage👍 (via FCC)#InfinixNote10Pro #Note10Pro https://t.co/I4McBqyVgB pic.twitter.com/03iDV3nD8r — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 17, 2021

The MediaTek MT6785 processor has eight cores and a clock speed of 2.00 GHz. As per the listing, the processor will be paired up with 8GB RAM. It isn't known if this is the highest available configuration or the company will launch some other options as well. The storage capacity isn't mentioned, but there is a higher possibility of 128GB built-in memory.

Notably, the previous leaks have also tipped the 256GB storage option. Apart from the processor and RAM, the Geekbench listing only gives insight into the software and benchmark scores. The device will be launching with Android 11 OS which we can expect to be topped with an in-house XOS UI.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has scored 433 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test, the handset has logged 1125 points. Apart from this, the only other known features are dual-band Wi-Fi and 33W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India