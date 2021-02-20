ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix Note 10 Pro Benchmark Results; MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 8GB RAM In Tow

    By
    |

    Infinix might soon launch another affordable smartphone for the masses called the Note 10 Pro. The device recently cleared its certification via FCC in the US. Now, it has been listed on another popular mobile platform which indicates an imminent launch. The company seems to have started testing the benchmark performance as the device has been spotted at Geekbench. The company will be using a mid-range MediaTek 'G' series processor to power the unit. Take a look at what the benchmark website reveals:

    Infinix Note 10 Pro Benchmark Results; MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Tipped

     

    Infinix Note 10 Pro Appears At Geekbench

    The Infinix Note 10 Pro is listed with the Infinix X695 model number. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor as per the benchmark website. The listing has been spotted by the tipster Abhishek Yadav. The tipster has shared the details via his official Twitter handle.

    The MediaTek MT6785 processor has eight cores and a clock speed of 2.00 GHz. As per the listing, the processor will be paired up with 8GB RAM. It isn't known if this is the highest available configuration or the company will launch some other options as well. The storage capacity isn't mentioned, but there is a higher possibility of 128GB built-in memory.

    Notably, the previous leaks have also tipped the 256GB storage option. Apart from the processor and RAM, the Geekbench listing only gives insight into the software and benchmark scores. The device will be launching with Android 11 OS which we can expect to be topped with an in-house XOS UI.

     

    The Infinix Note 10 Pro has scored 433 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test, the handset has logged 1125 points. Apart from this, the only other known features are dual-band Wi-Fi and 33W fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: infinix news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X