Infinix Note 10 Pro Spotted On FCC: Here's What We Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in October 2020, Infinix announced the launch of the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i in Kenya. As we have stepped into another new year, it is time for us to come across new smartphones in the company's Note series. It looks like Infinix seems to be all set to launch a new smartphone in the Note 10 series. Well, the talk is about the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Infinix Note 10 Pro FCC Listing

In a recent development, we came across the FCC listing of an upcoming smartphone, the alleged Infinix Note 10 Pro. Given that the device has been listed on the FCC database, it looks like the launch of this smartphone could be nearing.

From the IMEI listing spotted by the Twitter-based tipster Abhishek Yadav, it looks like the Infinix smartphone spotted on FCC listing shows the model number X695. It is expected to be the Infinix Note 10 Pro. It looks like the company might have planned to skip the Note 9 branding for the next smartphone series.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: What To Expect

From the existing reports, it looks like the Infinix Note 10 Pro could arrive with support for dual-band WiFi. The listing hints that the smartphone might arrive with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Furthermore, it notes that the Infinix Note 10 Pro could be launched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

As per the schematic among the FCC documents, the upcoming Infinix smartphone could arrive with a back panel featuring a large-sized camera array with four cameras and an LED flash. It appears to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For now, the other details of the alleged Infinix Note 10 Pro remain unknown. We can expect to get further details of the device in the coming days or weeks. So, we need to wait for further details regarding the upcoming Infinix smartphone to know more about it.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India