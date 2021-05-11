Infinix Hot 10T With 48MP Triple Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched; Price, Features, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Infinix is a brand that comes to mind when thinking of budget and affordable smartphones. The company has been expanding its product offering for a while now with several new smartphone launches. The latest one is the Infinix Hot 10T, which joins the Hot 10 series that includes devices like the Infinix Hot 10S, Hot 10S NFC, and so on.

Infinix Hot 10T Price, Availablity

The Infinix Hot 10T has debuted in selected markets, including African markets. The new smartphone is available in two modes with 4GB RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB ROM. Here, the 4GB+64GB model costs KES 15,499 (around Rs. 10,700) and the 4GB+128GB model costs KES 17,499 (around Rs. 12,000).

The Infinix Hot 10T is currently available in the Kenyan market. The phone can be purchased in Morandi Greem Heart Of Ocean, black, and purple color options. There's no word on when the Infinix Hot 10T will be available in other markets, including India.

Infinix Hot 10T Features

The new Infinix Hot 10T flaunts a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel with a screen resolution of 720x1,640 pixels and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate and features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Infinix Hot 10T packs a triple-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter.

The other camera sensors include a 2MP secondary lens and an AI sensor. The rear cameras are paired with a quad-LED flash that completes the rear camera setup. Also, Infinix has included an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling. The selfie camera also gets a dual-LED flash.

Going under the hood, the Infinix Hot 10T draws power from the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone also runs Android 11 out-of-the-box with XOS 7.6 custom skin on top. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with standard charging support as well.

Other aspects of the Infinix Hot 10T include dual-SIM support along with connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes facial and fingerprint lock support for added security. From the looks of it, the new Infinix smartphone is identical to the Hot 10S NFC, except for a different chipset and lack of NFC support.

Best Mobiles in India