Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Timeline Tipped: Can It Beat Competition?

Infinix announced a couple of new smartphones - Infinix Hot 10S and Infinix Hot 10S NFC late last month. These devices saw the light of the day after the launch of the Hot 10 Play. Also, the company is highly anticipated to take the wraps off the Hot 10 Pro sometime soon. Now, the India launch timeline of the Infinix Hot 10S has emerged online.

Infinix Hot 10S India Launch Date

As per the official information regarding the India launch of the Infinix Hot 10S, the smartphone will be launched in the country in the second week of this month. Also, it has been touted that there will be a smooth display, high gaming performance, a classy design, and a superior camera.

When it comes to the pricing, the Infinix smartphone in question could be priced under Rs. 10,000. We say so as the device was unveiled in Indonesia starting from $130 (approx. Rs. 9,700). We expect it to be priced in a similar range even in the Indian market. Notably, the device was launched in four color options such as 7-degree Purple, 95-degree Black, Morandi Green and Heart of Ocean.

Infinix Hot 10S Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Infinix Hot 10S bestows a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display carrying a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 20:5:9 aspect ratio and sports a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera.

Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with additional storage support of up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. It runs Android 11 topped with XOS 7.6 custom skin and packs connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS.

On the imaging front, the Infinix Hot 10S is fitted with a triple-camera setup at its rear. This camera arrangement comprises a 48MP primary sensor with a quad rear flash, a secondary 2MP depth unit, and a tertiary AI Lens. It houses an 8MP front-facing camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a voluminous 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Can It Beat Competition?

The Infinix Hot 10S is expected to compete against rivals with similar specifications and price points such as Redmi 9 Power, Moto G10 Power, and Samsung Galaxy F12 among others. Given that there is huge competition out there in the budget smartphone market segment, the Infinix Hot 10S will have to beat the brands that have a good reputation such as Redmi, Realme and Samsung to grab a position for itself in the market.

