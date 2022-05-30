Just In
Infinix Hot 12 Play First Sale Today At 12 PM Via Flipkart: Price And Offers
Recently, the Infinix Hot 12 Play smartphone was launched in India as a budget-centric device. The smartphone that features a large display and dual rear cameras is all set to go on sale from today. Its highlights include a fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and other aspects.
Infinix Hot 12 Play First Sale Offers
The Infinix Hot 12 Play has been launched in a sole storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is available for Rs. 8,499 as an introductory offer and the price could be hiked in the future. The first sale of the Infinix smartphone will debut at 12 PM exclusively via Flipkart. Let's take a look at the offers that one can buy from here.
Firstly, the buyers using an RBL Bank credit and debit cards for the purchase of the Infinix Hot 12 Play can get an instant discount of 10%. Buyers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank card for the transaction can get 5% cashback on the purchase. Besides these, buyers of the Infinix smartphone can get the Google Nest Hub by paying Rs. 4,999 and the Google Nest Mini by paying Rs. 1,999.
Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications
To recap, the Infinix Hot 12 Play has been launched with a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness of 480 nits, and a Panda glass protection. The hardware aspects of the Infinix smartphone include an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor paired with Mali G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is a microSD card slot for additional storage as well.
It runs Android 11 topped with XOS 10 and bestows a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by a quad-LED flash, and a secondary depth sensor. A 6000mAh battery fuels the smartphone alongside 10W fast charging support. The other aspects of the Infinix Hot 12 Play include DTS audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and various color options, including Racing Black, Horizon Blue, and a Daylight Green.
Should You Buy?
If you want to get your hands on a budget smartphone, then you can purchase the Infinix Hot 12 Play that comes with a slew of highlights despite being priced under Rs. 9,000.
