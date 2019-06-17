Infinix Hot 7 Pro Sale: To Be Available On Flipkart For Rs. 8,999 Starting Today News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch of its Hot 7 Pro earlier this month in India. The latest entrant comes with dual front and rear camera setup with up to 6GB RAM with a price tag sub Rs. 10,000.

The smartphone will be up for grabs for the first time in the country. If you are someone who is interested in buying the device, the following are the details:

Infinix Hot 7 Pro First Sale Details:

Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available for purchase through the e-commerce website Flipkart. However, it will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 8,999 during the sale.

It's imperative to know that the discounted price will only last until June 21. Following which, it will be retailing at its original price tag of Rs. 9,999.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro Specifications and Features:

The smartphone packs a 6.19-inch HD+ display panel complemented by a 2.5D curved glass and an aspect ratio of 18:75:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a standard iPhone X-like notch which houses the selfie camera along with a bunch of sensors.

The notch packs a 13MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for selfies and video chats. The rear panel also sports the same sensors accompanied by an LED flash. The processor, under the hood, is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that clocks at 2GHz.

The innards are backed by GE8320 GPU and 6GB of RAM. This is the first smartphone in this price segment to offer this massive RAM.

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with an internal storage of 64GB and supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. To keep everything in check, there is a beefy 4,000mAh battery unit.

Our Take On The Smartphone:

The smartphone comes with promising hardware under sub 10K segment. The dual-lens front and rear cameras are the major highlight besides the 6GB RAM. With these ipressive hardware, the device will definitely grab some attention in the country. However, at this price point it will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 7s, Realme, and others.