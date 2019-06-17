Just In
- 9 min ago Big Bang Theory Inexact? We Might Be Living Inside Five-Dimensional Black Hole
- 27 min ago Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale – Offers On Realme 3, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Samsung Galaxy A50 And More
- 1 hr ago Nokia 4.2 And Nokia 3.2 Receives Price Slash In India – Price, Specs And Offers
- 1 hr ago Vivo Z1 Pro Live Images Emerge Online – Punch-hole Display And Triple Rear Cameras
Don't Miss
- Movies Is Sai Pallavi Better Than Keerthy Suresh? Controversial Post By This Actress Goes Viral!
- News Hyderabad: Bar dancer thrashed, stripped naked for refusing sex with customers
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli-led Indian side starting to seem like West Indies of 70s, says Srikkanth
- Finance Home Equity Loan Or PF Funds For Lump Sum Fund Requirement
- Lifestyle Shikha Talsania Gave Us Major Jewellery Goal With Her Latest Look
- Automobiles Five And Seven Seater Mercedes GLB Revealed — They ‘Handle’ Family And Friends!
- Education How An Effective Revision Assist You To Fly High In The Competitive Exams
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Infinix Hot 7 Pro Sale: To Be Available On Flipkart For Rs. 8,999 Starting Today
Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch of its Hot 7 Pro earlier this month in India. The latest entrant comes with dual front and rear camera setup with up to 6GB RAM with a price tag sub Rs. 10,000.
The smartphone will be up for grabs for the first time in the country. If you are someone who is interested in buying the device, the following are the details:
Infinix Hot 7 Pro First Sale Details:
Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available for purchase through the e-commerce website Flipkart. However, it will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 8,999 during the sale.
It's imperative to know that the discounted price will only last until June 21. Following which, it will be retailing at its original price tag of Rs. 9,999.
Infinix Hot 7 Pro Specifications and Features:
The smartphone packs a 6.19-inch HD+ display panel complemented by a 2.5D curved glass and an aspect ratio of 18:75:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a standard iPhone X-like notch which houses the selfie camera along with a bunch of sensors.
The notch packs a 13MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for selfies and video chats. The rear panel also sports the same sensors accompanied by an LED flash. The processor, under the hood, is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that clocks at 2GHz.
The innards are backed by GE8320 GPU and 6GB of RAM. This is the first smartphone in this price segment to offer this massive RAM.
The Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with an internal storage of 64GB and supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. To keep everything in check, there is a beefy 4,000mAh battery unit.
Our Take On The Smartphone:
The smartphone comes with promising hardware under sub 10K segment. The dual-lens front and rear cameras are the major highlight besides the 6GB RAM. With these ipressive hardware, the device will definitely grab some attention in the country. However, at this price point it will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 7s, Realme, and others.