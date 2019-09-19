ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 19 Via Flipkart: Price, Specs, And Offers

    By
    |

    Infinix has launched its HOT 8 smartphone recently and now it is all set to go on sale from September 19 at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart. The USP of the smartphone is a triple rear camera setup, waterdrop notch display, 5,000 mAh battery, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 19 Via Flipkart

     

    Infinix Hot 8 Price And Offers

    The smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage. The Infinix Hot 8 will be up for sale in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple color options. Do note that the special festive price lasts only till October 31.

    The e-commerce website is also offering 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank credit card. Buyers can also opt for the EMI option which starts from Rs. 584 per month and ICICI Bank credit card buyers will also get an additional 5 per cent discount on EMI transaction.

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 19 Via Flipkart

    Infinix Hot 8 Specifications

    With the launch of the Infinix Hot 8, the company has come up with a powerful smartphone which is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. We have used the device and must say that the battery life of the smartphone is impressive.

    On the specifications part, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera sensor with the combination of 13MP primary lens + 2MP depth sensor, the third lens is just a low light sensor accompanied by a quad-LED flash. At the front, the dewdrop notch houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Upfront, the company has also managed to place a physical flash light instead of a screen flash.

    Infinix Hot 8 To Go On Sale From September 19 Via Flipkart

     

    On the hardware part, the Infinix Hot 8 is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 processor, clubbed with 2.0 GHz, GPU - IMG PowerVR GE8320. As for the display, the smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 with 1500:1 contrast ratio. It is protected by 2.5D curved glass. As far as software are concerned, the device runs on the latest Android Pie 9.0 on top of Cheeta 0.5 UI.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue