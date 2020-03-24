ENGLISH

    Infinix Hot 9 With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Announced

    Recently, Infinix had teased the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Infinix Hot 9 on March 23. Now, the smartphone has been announced in Indonesia and is expected to be launched in India sometime in April. While the previously leaked image of the Infinix smartphone hinted at the presence of a circular camera module at the rear, the actual device that has been unveiled seems to be much different in terms of design.

    The newly launched Infinix Hot 9 smartphone features a punch-hole display, a triple-camera setup at its rear with the three cameras arranged within a rectangular module at the top left, a capacious battery, and an AI-powered selfie camera.

    Infinix Hot 9 Specifications

    Detailing on its specifications, the Infinix Hot 9 arrives with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. There is a polycarbonate rear featuring a glossy finish. At the rear, the rectangular camera module is seen to house the LED flash unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.

    Under its hood, the Infinix Hot 9 gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. It features a dedicated microSD card facilitating additional storage space. The device runs Android 10 topped with XOS 6. A 5000mAh battery powers the Infinix smartphone providing enough power to keep the lights turned on.

    On the imaging front, the Infinix Hot 9 comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP secondary macro lens, and a 2MP low-light tertiary lens. For connectivity, this smartphone features dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.

    Infinix Hot 9 Price And Availability

    The Infinix Hot 9 is yet to be launched in India, so the pricing of the same in the country is not known. In Indonesia, the smartphone is priced at 1,699,000 (approx. Rs. 7,800). And, it has been launched in various color options such as Ocean Wave, Violet, Midnight Black, and Quetzal Cyan. As of now, there is no word regarding the other markets where the Infinix Hot 9 will be launched.

    Read More About: infinix news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
