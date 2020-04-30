Infinix Hot 9 Pro India Launch Likely Pegged For This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix, an affordable smartphone brand is known for launching numerous devices with impressive aspects such as a pop-up selfie camera, triple and quad-camera arrangements, and much more. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch a new smartphone in India sometime this month.

Back in March, the brand launched the Infinix Hot 9 in Indonesia. While this device is yet to be launched in the Indian market, the company has announced that it will take the wraps off a new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro in India this month.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Details

As per reports, Infinix Hot 9 Pro is all set to be launched in India as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The image shared by the company shows the upcoming smartphone with a waterdrop notch at the top center of the screen to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Given that it will arrive with the Pro suffix attached to its moniker, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to have upgraded specs as compared to the recently unveiled device.

When it comes to the leaked specs, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is expected to flaunt a 6.6-inch display. While there is no word regarding its resolution and other aspects, it is believed to arrive with a FHD+ resolution as the standard Hot 9 comes with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The other goodies of the Infinix smartphone are expected to include a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. As of now, none of the other details regarding the Infinix Hot 9 Pro are known and we can expect to get further confirmation in the coming days.

Infinix Hot 9 Highlights

Talking about the newly launched Infinix Hot 9, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup at its rear arranged in a rectangular module, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, and a capacious 5000mAh battery. The device was launched for 1,699,000 (approx. Rs. 7,800) in Indonesia in Ocean Wave, Midnight Black, Violet, and Quetzal Cyan color options. We can expect this smartphone to also be launched alongside the Pro variant.

