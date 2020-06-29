Infinix Hot 9 Pro Next Sale Set On July 8 On Flipkart; Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has recently launched the Hot 9 and the Hot 9 Pro in the country. The smartphones come in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which you can expand up to 256GB through a microSD card. The smartphones are priced under Rs. 10,000, and now both will be available on Flipkart on July 8, 2020, at noon.

Infinix Hot 9 And Hot 9 Pro: Price And Other Details

Infinix is an online-focused brand and you'll find its product exclusively on Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 9 will cost you Rs. 8,499, while the Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 9,499. Both smartphones have recently listed on Flipkart for sale, and now they will be available on July 8.

Let's talk about the specification, the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro features dual-SIM slots and 6.6-inch HD+ LCD IPS display, along with 720x1600 resolutions. The smartphones come with the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor (the same processor is used in Hot 8).

On the imaging front, the Hot 9 comes with a 16MP camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. Besides, you'll get an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. The Hot 9 series comes with Android 10-based XOS 6.0, 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10 W chargers. Also, you'll get the fingerprint scanner at the back. Furthermore, the Hot 9 series supports DTS Surround Audio tech, AR Emoji, and Face Unlock.

On the other hand, the Hot 9 Pro comes with quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens, and low light sensor. Apart from that, it comes with a 13MP camera on the front, including a triple LED flash. Also, you'll get different camera modes, like AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, and AI HDR.

Furthermore, it seems that the company is planning to bring new products to the country. There is no clarification on the product as the only retail box is surfacing online. But still, there are high chances that the company might bring its audio product as they were supposed to launch last year.

