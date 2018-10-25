ENGLISH

Infinix Hot S3X with dual cameras and notch display launched for Rs. 9,999

Meet the new budget smartphone from Infinix.

    Infinix, a smartphone brand based in Hong Kong has launched its first smartphone dubbed Hot S3X in India. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and comes with some of the highlights that we have been witnessing in the handsets launched of late.

    Infinix Hot S3X notch display launched for Rs. 9,999

    Well, the Infinix Hot S3X features a large display with a notch on top of it, a glass back and dual cameras at its rear and a selfie camera with AI at the front. We have seen such features in many offerings in the mid-range market segment recently.

    Notably, the Hot S3X is the successor to the Hot S3, which was launched in the country a few months back. Being the next generation model, it features some improvements in the display, camera and other categories.

    Infinix Hot S3X specifications and features

    When it comes to its specifications, the latest Infinix smartphone adorns a 6.2-inch FullView HD+ 2.5D curved glass notch display with a resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. At its heart, this smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC clubbed with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage.

    On the photography front, this smartphone has a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor along with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with a soft LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, WideSelfie, AI Beauty, and AI Bokeh.

    Connectivity wise, this smartphone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, dedicated dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 4000mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's Hummingbird XOS 3.3 UI.

    Price and availability

    Priced at Rs. 9,999, this smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart. It has been launched in Sandstone Black, Tradewinds Gray and Ice Blue colors. The sale will debut on November 1 during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale.

    Read More About: infinix smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 20:18 [IST]
